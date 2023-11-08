Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Down to $6.28

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $5.93. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 587,585 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCW. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MCW

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 4.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,191,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,410,998.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 672,330 shares of company stock worth $4,338,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.