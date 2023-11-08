Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $277.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

