Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 239.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $611,688,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $399,252,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $68.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

