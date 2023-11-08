Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Invests $302,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.39. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.44 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

