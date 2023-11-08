Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,466,680,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.54. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.