Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Snowflake worth $66,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Snowflake by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Snowflake by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,190 shares of company stock worth $13,574,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $159.62 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.49.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

