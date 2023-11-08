Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 71,432 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,479 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,432 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $104,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $585,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

