Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $69,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NOW opened at $613.89 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $625.87. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total value of $351,961.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,264.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total value of $351,961.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,264.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,191 shares of company stock worth $8,678,834. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.