Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $112.19 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of KLA worth $112,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,795. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $503.12 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $334.63 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.24.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

