Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $77.49 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,477 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.60% of EPAM Systems worth $77,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,573,000 after buying an additional 98,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,656,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,382,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPAM opened at $244.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.09. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.17. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.42.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

