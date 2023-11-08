Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $84.69 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of RTX worth $84,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

