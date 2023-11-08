Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $103,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

