Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,693,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $79,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 82.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Kroger by 360.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Kroger by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KR opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $50.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

