Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,483 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $71,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,042,000 after acquiring an additional 454,523 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 679.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 128,416 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 190,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 108,911 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.