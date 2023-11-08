Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of McKesson worth $64,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.09.
McKesson Price Performance
NYSE MCK opened at $457.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.26 and a 200 day moving average of $416.31. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $465.90.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,553 shares of company stock valued at $31,785,930. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
