Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 142,932 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $106,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $832,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

