Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 22,098 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 22,098 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.21% of Illumina worth $63,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,798,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 265.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after buying an additional 583,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,418,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 1.5 %

Illumina stock opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.24.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

