Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,249 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Starbucks worth $87,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average of $99.09. The company has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

