Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 36,620 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of DexCom worth $84,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DexCom by 287.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after buying an additional 628,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,733 shares of company stock worth $556,788. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.