Model N (NYSE:MODN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.84 million, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.76. Model N has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $371,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,851 shares of company stock worth $750,811 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Model N by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 319.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Model N by 87.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

