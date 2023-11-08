Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,813 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,534,722 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $194.50 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.37 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.12.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

