Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

OTIS stock opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.