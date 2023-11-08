Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 662,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in UFP Industries by 44.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $102.83 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $94.89.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

