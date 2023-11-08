Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $434.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.22 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,716 shares of company stock worth $21,757,993 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.