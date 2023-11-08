Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

