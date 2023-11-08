Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,367 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 417.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.62.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

