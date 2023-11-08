Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 115.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $90,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $545,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 343,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE KMB opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

