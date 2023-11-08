Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SHW opened at $251.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

