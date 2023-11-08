Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,757 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 103.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,371,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,529,000 after buying an additional 149,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,931,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

