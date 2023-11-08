Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,083 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,714 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,424,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 240,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.