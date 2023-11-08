Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,494 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,257,000 after purchasing an additional 245,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,628,000 after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 64.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,665 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

