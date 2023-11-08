Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,861 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.2 %

VSH stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $892.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also

