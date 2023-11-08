Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NIKE stock opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74. The company has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

