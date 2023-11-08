Modiv Industrial (MDV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

NYSE MDV opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.72 million, a PE ratio of 258.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. Modiv Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is 1,916.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

About Modiv Industrial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

