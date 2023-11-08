Modiv Industrial (MDV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.
Modiv Industrial Price Performance
NYSE MDV opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.72 million, a PE ratio of 258.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. Modiv Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.12.
Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is 1,916.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
Featured Stories
