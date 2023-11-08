Molson Coors Beverage to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a report issued on Sunday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share.

TAP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

TAP opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 369.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

