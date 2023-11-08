monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in monday.com were worth $30,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in monday.com by 90.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in monday.com by 322.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in monday.com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in monday.com by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $189.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average of $158.22.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

