Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

MOND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Mondee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In related news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,871,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,533,869.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondee in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mondee by 3,450.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOND opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Mondee has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mondee will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

