Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 25 LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

