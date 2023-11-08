Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS.
NYSE:MOS opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
