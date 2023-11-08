Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325,249 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.23% of Napco Security Technologies worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $919.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.21. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

