National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.79% of National Health Investors worth $86,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $1,752,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Trading Down 1.8 %

NHI opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $60.17.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director James R. Jobe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,920.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

