NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $15.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRDS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NerdWallet will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 23,938 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $201,079.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 688,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,593.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

