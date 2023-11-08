Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,224 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 103,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.