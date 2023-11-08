New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.21.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $86.98 on Friday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $218,309.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,854 shares in the company, valued at $659,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,502. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 163,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after buying an additional 72,859 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $5,869,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 116.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

