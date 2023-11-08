New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

