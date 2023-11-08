NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NEE opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

