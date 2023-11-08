NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.74. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

