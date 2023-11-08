NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

