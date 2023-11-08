Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $49,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $467.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $549.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

