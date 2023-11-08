Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Novanta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Novanta updated its Q4 guidance to $0.59-0.66 EPS.

Novanta Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $120.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.28. Novanta has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.62.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $225,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,311,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.